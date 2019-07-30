Mayor Hastings is a new dad

It’s a boy for Hillsboro mayor Drew Hastings!

City of Hillsboro Administrative Assistant Kim Newman told The Times-Gazette that the 65-year old outgoing mayor became a new father Monday afternoon around 4 p.m. when little Harrison Hastings entered the world.

“He told me at 3:34 p.m. that they were going to have to do a C-section because the baby was breach,” she said. “Then within 10 to 15 minutes he was telling me he had a perfect baby boy.”

Harrison, who weighed in at an impressive eight-and-a-half pounds and 22 inches long, is still waiting for a middle name, which Newman said would either be Andrew or Quincy.

Baby Hastings was welcomed into the world by mom Taryn and big sister Willow.

She said that Mom and baby are doing just fine … and Dad couldn’t be more proud.