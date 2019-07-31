Much more than a new-to-you store

The Habitat for Humanity of Highland County ReStore is an all-volunteer enterprise that benefits the worldwide efforts of Habitat for Humanity International — a “nonprofit, ecumenical housing organization” committed to providing affordable housing throughout the world, including a “home build” in Lynchburg that had its groundbreaking earlier in July.

According to Habitat for Humanity of Highland County executive director Kelli Rosselott, the ReStore — located at 160 W. Main St. in Hillsboro — is run entirely by volunteers with its inventory sourced by donations.

She said the organization is “always looking for volunteers” and accepts donations of gently-used home goods such as appliances, housewares, tools, home improvement and home maintenance items.

She cautioned, however, that the ReStore does not accept painted or upholstered items.

Larger items such as appliances can be picked up, she said, and the donations are tax-deductible.

Rosselott said that the ReStore’s inventory is offered for sale to the public, “at a fraction of the cost” of what it would sell for elsewhere.

The ReStore’s inventory is diverse and dynamic, she noted, saying “we get new things in all the time. You never know what you’re going to find … there’s something for everyone.”

The Habitat for Humanity of Highland County ReStore is open Tuesdays from 4 to 7 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information about Habitat for Humanity of Highland County, its available volunteer opportunities or its ReStore, call 937-661-5629, visit their website at www.highlandhabitat.org, email hchabitat@yahoo.com, or visit their Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/highlandcountyhabitatforhumanity.

Juliane Cartaino is a stringer for The Times-Gazette

The exterior of the Habitat For Humanity ReStore, located at 160 W. Main St. in Hillsboro. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/07/web1_H4H-storefront.jpeg The exterior of the Habitat For Humanity ReStore, located at 160 W. Main St. in Hillsboro. Photo courtesy of Juliane Cartaino

Habitat for Humanity ReStore benefits int’l organization