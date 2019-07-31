Hoxworth issues emergency appeal for blood donors

Hoxworth Blood Center on Friday released an emergency appeal for donors of all blood types due to heavy blood and platelet usage over the weekend. And according to their website www.hoxworth.org, the bloodmobile will be making its monthly second-Tuesday of the month visit to the parking lot of Highland District Hospital on Aug. 13 from noon to 6 p.m.

“Anyone who is eligible to give blood or platelets is urged to donate as soon as possible,” Hoxworth spokesperson Cara Nicolas said. “Recent days have seen dramatically increased usage due to traumas, and our supplies of both red cells and platelets have been drained. Donors of all types are needed for both red cell and platelet donations.”

She said that Hoxworth’s current inventory is low enough that pleas have been made to other area blood banks for blood and platelet products.

“The blood shortage is associated with multiple traumas and transplants at our level-I trauma centers,” said Dr. David Oh, Chief Medical Officer at Hoxworth Blood Center. “While we’ve reached out to some of our partner blood banks in the U.S., we cannot rely on acquiring blood from other communities. We need the Cincinnati and vicinity community to respond to our plea so we can supply lifesaving blood products to patients in area hospitals.”

The Hoxworth bloodmobile will be visiting other areas of Highland County in the coming weeks:

Nutrien Ag Solutions/Crop Production Services on S.R. 321 on the western edge of Mowrystown on Monday Aug. 19 from 2-8 p.m.

The parking lot of Bright Elementary School outside of Sugar Tree Ridge on Tuesday Aug. 20 from noon to 6 p.m.

Family Recovery Services at 313 Chillicothe Ave. (U.S. 50 east) in Hillsboro on Wednesday Aug. 21 from 1-7 p.m.

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571

The Hoxworth Bloodmobile during a recent stop at Highland District Hospital. It will return in the coming weeks to Highland County to help with Hoxworth’s emergency appeal for blood donors. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/07/web1_HDH-sign-Hoxworth-bloodmobile.jpg The Hoxworth Bloodmobile during a recent stop at Highland District Hospital. It will return in the coming weeks to Highland County to help with Hoxworth’s emergency appeal for blood donors. Tim Colliver | The Times-Gazette

Donors vital to meeting needs of area patients