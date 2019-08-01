Germinate Int’l Film Fest Aug. 16-17

The Highland County office of Ohio State University Extension announced that the inaugural Germinate International Film Fest will be held Aug. 16-17 with screenings at Southern State Community College’s Central Campus in Hillsboro.

In addition to live screenings of the motion picture productions, attendees can participate in a series of hands-on workshops on video production, photography, agriculture, natural resources, and community development topics, with the workshops being held at various locations in Highland County, including uptown Hillsboro, Southern State Community College, and Karnes Orchard.

“Germinate means to grow, and the purpose of this film festival is to grow knowledge about agriculture, natural resources, and rural communities,” Ohio State University extension educator Brooke Beam said.

In a news release, she said that over 60 films will be shown during the film festival, ranging in length from a 90-second film by Ashton Bain, a Highland County 4-H member, to international feature length films.

This film festival will showcase the agricultural industry from the perspective of agricultural producers, researchers, and rural community members.

Topics of the films range from astronomy to water quality, and provide a new perspective on agriculture for even the most seasoned agriculturalist.

She said that several of the films scheduled to be shown have been screened in multiple film festivals around the world and are large-budget, high-quality productions.

“Having an opportunity to showcase this kind of filmmaking in Hillsboro is a great opportunity for all kinds of film and entertainment enthusiasts,” she said. “It’s also an opportunity for agricultural producers to expand their knowledge on a variety of topics relevant to their production practices.”

This event will provide a forum for open discussion about agricultural, environmental, and rural community development topics important to the public.

The news release said that while rural areas represent 97 percent of the United States’ landmass, only 19.3 percent of the population resides in a rural area, and less than 2 percent of the nation’s population identifies as farmers.

A number of local film makers works will be shown, allowing attendees to connect with producers and filmmakers from the area surrounding Highland County, and film makers of all skill and expertise levels have submitted finished works.

“Rural communities face many challenges,” she said. “Germinate International Film Fest has curated films that highlight the resiliency of rural communities and the individuals who are making these communities thrive. The festival fills a void and differs from thousands of other film festivals, because the films have been selected based on their ability to tell a compelling and logical story, as well as provide factual information about the topic discussed.”

For more information about the festival or to purchase tickets, visit http://u.osu.edu/germinateinternationalfilmfest, or contact the Highland County office of OSU Extension at 937-393-1918.

Programs with a full schedule and list of films is available at the Extension Office.

Upcoming programs

The Highland SWCD and the Highland County Farm Bureau have partnered together to host a field day to uncover the importance of planting cover crops on Aug. 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Brown Farms in Highland County.

Information will be provided on fertilizer recommendations, the importance of improving soil health and a tour of a cover crop plot.

Various events will be held throughout the day, such as in-field and aerial seeding demonstrations.

This field day will offer a unique on-site opportunity for landowners to carefully consider all cover crop options that can be implemented to advance their farming operation while capturing nutrients for a long-term investment.

This field day will offer CCA Credits for Certified Crop Advisors and has a great line-up of cover crop door prize donations.

Lunch will be provided with pre-registration due by Aug. 14.

Visit www.highlandswcd.com/events.html or call the Highland SWCD office at 937-393-1922, ext. 3 to register.

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/08/web1_Germinate-Poster.jpg Courtesy photo

Over 60 films to spotlight ag & rural living