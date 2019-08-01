Participation up at Hillsboro Farmer’s Market

The Hillsboro Farmer’s Market, now in its sixth week of the season, is an important nutritional asset to the community, according to market organizer Margaret West.

West says that the Hillsboro Farmer’s Market participates in the WIC (Women-Infants-Children) Farmer’s Market Nutritional Program, which allows eligible WIC participants to redeem specially-issued coupons for fresh produce from local farmer’s markets.

West says, however, that the Hillsboro Farmer’s Market is not currently authorized to accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance (SNAP) benefits.

While the Hillsboro Farmer’s Market hosts vendors selling “handmade items” ranging from cut flowers to tie-dyed T-shirts, with one vendor offering “colorful rocks that she found out West,” West said “We think a farmer’s market is about food, so vendors who bring non-food items also offer locally-sourced edible goods.”

She said that vendors advertising organic produce have to be certified organic, but notes that many vendors, while not certified organic, nevertheless eschew the use of pesticides.

West said that the weather during this season’s market days has been “really good, especially in the mornings, when it’s cooler,” and that there has been greater participation this year, by both vendors and customers, than in previous market seasons.

West emphasizes that it is the freshness of locally-sourced produce that sets the Hillsboro Farmer’s Market apart.

“We pick all our stuff, and then take it to the Hillsboro Farmer’s Market,” she said. “When we get done for the day, we never, ever take it to a second market.”

She said she and all of the vendors promote freshness of their produce and the uniqueness of their handmade items, adding that everything for sale is local and “you won’t find that in a big box store.”

The Hillsboro Farmer’s Market is held on Governor Trimble Place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays through October.

For more information about the Hillsboro Farmer’s Market, call 937-393-3225, or access their Facebook page.

Juliane Cartaino is a stringer for The Times-Gazette

Kevin and Brooke Krannitc, with their children, Jake, Seth, Sara, Cole and Reed, show off their homemade “Jammin’ Momma” branded products available for sale at the Hillsboro Farmer’s Market. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/08/web1_Jammin-Momma.jpeg Kevin and Brooke Krannitc, with their children, Jake, Seth, Sara, Cole and Reed, show off their homemade “Jammin’ Momma” branded products available for sale at the Hillsboro Farmer’s Market. Photo courtesy of Juliane Cartaino

Freshness is key, says organizer West