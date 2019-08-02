‘Main on High’ event coming as uptown Hillsboro businesses relocate, team up

Several uptown Hillsboro businesses that have changed locations in recent weeks have teamed up for a special shopping event coming up Friday. Aug. 9 from 5-8 p.m. — called the “Main on High-Grand Re-Opening.”

They’ll be offering deals, discounts and refreshments, and an opportunity for shoppers to check out the new, and in one case, rebranded, stores.

Hillsboro Uptown Business Association president and business owner Joe Mahan has re-imagined the former Bon Appetit Gourmet Shoppe and Gifts on W. Main St. in the form of a new store, located at 132 S. High St., called The Sugar Shack, which will be part of the event.

“We decided, with the new location and changing it to a candy, chocolate shop and gourmet food store, that a new name was in order,” Mahan said.

According to Mahan, The Sugar Shack will be offering “samples out for people, a discount sale, and a basket drawing,” throughout the Friday evening event.

Another business that recently changed locations and will be participating in the “Main on High” event is Merle Norman, now located at 123 S. High St., which will be offering 10 percent off, and refreshments during the event.

Rachelle Trefz said that she applauds the collaborative nature of the occasion, and observed, “I think it’s great that we’re all coming together to do this.”

Simply Southern Boutique will be unveiling its new location at 111 S. High St., next to Downtown Drug of Hillsboro, and as part of the shopping event, will be offering “great deals, wine, and goodies.”

Cundiff Flowers, a full-service florist which was formerly on W. Main St., has moved to 136 N. High St., and will be offering, “10 percent off everything except fresh flowers, plus refreshments and giveaways.”

Three of the four businesses participating in the event relocated due to the building collapse on June 3, according to the event’s Facebook page.

For more information about The Sugar Shack, email bonappetit_hillsboro@yahoo.com or access their Facebook page.

The Merle Norman studio can be reached at 937-840-0701, by going to their website www.merlenorman.com, or their Facebook page.

For information about Simply Southern Boutique, go to either www.simplysouthernboutique.com or visit Facebook.

Cundiff’s Flowers can be reached at 937-393-1411, or by going to their Facebook page.

Juliane Cartaino is a stringer for The Times-Gazette

Unlike many small cities across the nation, the uptown business district of Hillsboro is, as one patron put it, “in the process of transforming.” https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/08/web1_HHBD.jpg Unlike many small cities across the nation, the uptown business district of Hillsboro is, as one patron put it, “in the process of transforming.” Photo courtesy Juliane Cartaino

Uptown Hillsboro businesses relocate, team up