Hello! In the kitchen with Sharon this week I wanted something with blackberries.

I found this interesting recipe called No-Bake Blackberry Cheesecake.

Yep, I have all the ingredients and it looks simple, which is just how I like it!

No-Bake Blackberry Cheesecake is one of the easiest desserts you can make. It’s rich, creamy and sooooo delicious that you’ll want to make it over and over this summer.

Now, let’s make this cheesecake…

Ingredients:

• 2 cups heavy whipping cream

• 1 ¼ cups powdered sugar

• 2 tsp. vanilla extract

• 8 oz. cream cheese, softened

• 2 cups fresh blackberries, plus more for garnish

• 4 whole chocolate graham crackers, crushed (about a heaping ½ cup)

• 1 T. melted butter

Add heavy whipping cream to a mixer bowl and beat with the wire whisk attachment on medium speed until thickened . Add powdered sugar and vanilla, and beat until combined at low speed. Raise to high speed and beat until stiff peaks form. Pour into another bowl, cover and refrigerate.

Add cream cheese to mixer and beat until fluffy, about 1-2 minutes. Add blackberries and beat until well combined, about 2 minutes. Fold in half of the whipped cream mixture.

Mix chocolate graham cracker crumbs and butter together, then spoon into four-8 oz. bowls or cups. Top with blackberry mixture. Top with remaining whipped cream.

Garnish with blackberries if desired, then refrigerate until ready to serve.

I hope you enjoy it! It is delicious and I will definitely make it again.

Please send your favorite recipes and I will put you In the Kitchen with Sharon.

Send them to me via email at shughes@timesgazette.com, or call 937-393-3456.

Operators are standing by…