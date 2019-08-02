NCB holds annual Customer Appreciation Day

NCB (National Cooperative Bank) on S. High St. in Hillsboro held its annual Customer Appreciation Day Friday, grilling hamburgers and serving complimentary food to the public as part of a decades-long tradition that bank representatives said helps them “give back” to the customers whose banking needs they serve, as well as to the overall community.

“It’s something we do every year in August,” NCB Marketing Manager Heather Cummings said about the event, which is now in its 26th year. “We’re just happy to be part of the community, and it’s just one way to show our appreciation for our customers and to thank them for their business.”