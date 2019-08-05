Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

STATISTICS

During the week of July 22-28, the police department received 146 calls for service, completed seven offense/incident reports, received six calls for an accident, made 24 arrests and completed three security checks.

July 22

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jeremiah Miller, 39, of Chillicothe, was arrested on warrant out of the Ross County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Kingsolver, 18, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to comply with court orders.

Scott Binegar, 44, Bainbridge, was arrested for two counts of failure to appear and on a theft of a motor vehicle warrant from Kentucky.

Jimmy Potts, 55, Cynthiana, was arrested for failure to appear.

A 14-year-old Greenfield juvenile was arrested for aggravated menacing and domestic violence.

July 23

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Timothy Hampton, 46, Portsmouth, was arrested for failure to comply with court orders.

Pamela Fabin, 68, Greenfield, was issued a citation for failure to control.

Christopher Young, 38, Greenfield, was arrest for a probation violation.

July 24

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Denise Brown, 35, Hillsboro, was arrested for public intoxication.

Darrick Ward, 40, Greenfield, was arrested for domestic menacing and telecommunications harassment.

Cody Roberts, 23, Wellston, was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

July 25

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jamie Williams, 26, Greenfield, was arrested for violation of a court order.

July 26

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Tonya Cruea, 32, Peebles, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jason Massiatte, 40, Bexley, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Phillip Gregory, 59, of Greenfield, arrested for OVI.

July 27

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Daniel Inman, 41, Greenfield, arrested for public intoxication.

Ronda Lester, 46, Wilmington, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant.

Sylvia Cutler, 30, Piketon, was arrested for violation of court order.

Rodrick Croy Jr., 32, Greenfield, was arrested for public intoxication.

STATISTICS

During the week of July 29 to Aug. 4, police department received 133 calls for service, completed nine offense/incident reports, received five calls for an accident, made 27 arrests and completed 0 security checks.

July 29

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Richard Elder, 24, Greenfield, arrested for persistent disorderly conduct, disorderly conduct by intoxication and criminal damaging.

Angela Underwood, 47, Greenfield, was arrested for public intoxication.

Randy Daugherty, of Greenfield, was issued citation for having a dog at large.

Dave Willett, 51, Greenfield, was arrested for drug paraphernalia and obstructing official business.

July 30

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jacqueline Uhrig, 57, Hillsboro, was issued a citation for a one-way traffic.

Teresa Gee, 33, Piketon, was arrested for failure to appear out of Pike County Sheriff’s Office.

Aug. 1

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jayson Gordon, 39, Washington C.H., was arrested for a parole violation from Adult Parole Authority.

Christopher Young, 38, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear.

Albert Cox Jr., 47, Bainbridge, arrested for failure to appear out of the Hillsboro Police Department, and failure to appear out of the Ross County Sheriff’s Office.

Brandon Everhart, 37, Greenfield, was arrested on a warrant for possession of drugs.

Rem M. Skeens, 18, Greenfield, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant out of the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.

Aug. 2

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Natoshia Nelson, 36, Greenfield. was arrested for public intoxication.

Aug. 3

Chad Bates, 32, Greenfield, was arrested on a warrant out of teh Adult Parole Authority for a parole violation.

James Capehart, 22, Frankfort, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.

Ryan Huffman, 33, Hillsboro, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear out of Clermont County.

Ciara Peterson, 27, Hillsboro, was arrested for public intoxication.

Aug. 4

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Scott Clay, of Greenfield, was issued a citation for failing to stop after an accident.

Tara Ralph, 45, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly intoxication and drug paraphernalia.

Jeremy Taylor, 44, Greenfield, was arrest for disorderly intoxication and physical control.

Brandon Ralph, 36, Greenfield, was arrest for public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.