Reaching out to the community

Carpenter’s House of Prayer church members were at Community Markets in Hillsboro on Saturday, handing out free hot dogs and popcorn to those passing by and letting people know about Shiloh Recovery Ministries, an addiction recovery outreach sponsored by the church that started several years ago because of the church’s concern for drug addiction within the community.

According to its Facebook page, Carpenter’s House of Prayer is, “a growing church with a passion for outreach into the community.”

“We’re just trying to reach out to the community, trying to find out some of the things that the community needs, and trying to get our face out there and show that we care,” said Carpenter’s House of Prayer Pastor Kimble Zornes.

For more information about Carpenter’s House of Prayer or Shiloh Recovery Ministries, call 937-393-0168 or 937-402-0608.

Juliane Cartaino is a stringer for The Times-Gazette.

Carpenter’s House of Prayer Pastor Kimble Zornes (second from right) and members of the church assemble in front of Community Markets in Hillsboro to promote their free hot dog giveaway on Saturday. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/08/web1_Church-Giveaway.jpeg Carpenter’s House of Prayer Pastor Kimble Zornes (second from right) and members of the church assemble in front of Community Markets in Hillsboro to promote their free hot dog giveaway on Saturday.

Carpenter’s House of Prayer fighting addiction