Leesburg Festival Aug. 9-10

A new committee has taken over and its hope is that the annual Leesburg Festival, schedule for Friday and Saturday in The Friendly Village, will be one of the best ever.

Kim Pavey, a co-chair for the event, said several Leesburg area businesses, along with the Highland County North Joint Fire and Ambulance District and local churches, have joined forces to organize this year’s festival.

“It’s just a good way for us to give back and thank everyone for supporting our businesses,” Pavey said. “The festival is something they can enjoy with their friends and family right here in their community, and it’s our way of saying how much we support the people in our community.”

The festival runs from 4-11 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.

In conjunction with the festival, a communitywide yard sale is taking place both days. Pavey said that as of Wednesday afternoon at least 15 locations had verified they will have yard sales. An interactive map showing the yard sale locations can be found on the Leesburg Festival’s Facebook page.

The featured entertainment will be a Neon Block Party from 8-10 p.m. and a Glow Run 5K at 9 p.m., both on Friday, plus an appearance by local band Blue Steel from 8-10 p.m. Saturday.

But there will be plenty of other attractions, and Pavey said all the available vendor spots have been reserved.

For sports enthusiasts, Ohio State University football commentator Jack Park will be at the festival from 2-3 p.m. Saturday. Park will entertain with OSU football stories and reflections. Afterward, he will be selling autographed copies of one of his books, with all proceeds benefiting the Leesburg Area Historical Society Train Depot Restoration Project. The Park presentation is free to attend and will be held in an air-conditioned room that adjoins the Leesburg fire station.

On Friday at 6:30 p.m., the festival will honor Fairfield’s Brandston Duffie, the 2019 Ohio Div. III 800 meter state champion.

There will be pizza, donut and watermelon eating contests, a grilling competition, and lots of other attractions in between.

“We would just love it if everyone would come out and enjoy the festival,” Pavey said. “I think it’s going to be fun and non-expensive. There is no fee to get in and there a lots of events you can just join in.”

Following is a complete schedule of events:

Friday, Aug. 9

4-11 p.m. — Vendors will be open

5-10 p.m. — Bounces houses/activity tent open

5-9 p.m. — Pictures with a princess

6-8 p.m. — Back to School Bash

6-8 p.m. — Haircut-a-thon

6 p.m. — Raffles, giveaways

6:30 p.m. — Brandston Duffie ceremony

7 p.m. — Water spray event by the fire department

7:45 p.m. — Heritage Homemakers will honor first responders

8-10 p.m. — Neon Block Party

9 p.m. — Glow Run 5K

11 p.m. — Festival closes

Saturday, Aug. 10

8:30 a.m. — 3-on-3 basketball tournament

9 a.m.-9 p.m. — Bounces houses and activity tent open

9:30 a.m. — Donut eating contest

10 a.m.-6 p.m. — Pictures with a Princess

10 a.m. — Bicycle Safety Rodeo

10:30-noon — Car show setup

11 a.m. — Fish fry opens

11:30 a.m. — Bicycle contest/parade

Noon — Little Mr./Miss contest winners

1 p.m. — Gymnastics demo

1:30 p.m. — Pizza eating contest

2 p.m. — OSU football with Jack Park

2 p.m. — Open mic/karaoke

2 p.m. — Grill off competition begins

2 p.m. — Cornhole tournament begins

2-7 p.m. — Game truck

3 p.m. — Car show awards

3:30-5 p.m. — Entertainment by Sean Poole

4 p.m. — Grill off competition judging

4:30 p.m. — Watermelon eating contest

5 p.m. — Grill off competition results

5-7 p.m. — Bingo

6-7 p.m. — Open mic/karaoke

7-8 p.m. — Entertainment by Alexis Tompkins

8-10 p.m. — Entertainment by Blue Steel

10 p.m. — Festival closes

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

This photo details the area where the Leesburg Festival will be staged on Friday and Saturday. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/08/web1_Leesburg-pic.jpg This photo details the area where the Leesburg Festival will be staged on Friday and Saturday. Courtesy photo Fairfield 2019 state champion 800 meter runner Brandston Duffie will be honored during a ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Friday. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/08/web1_Duffie-pic.jpg Fairfield 2019 state champion 800 meter runner Brandston Duffie will be honored during a ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Courtesy photo

Communitywide yard sale part of the festivities