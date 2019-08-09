DEEP DISH PIZZA

(LOW CARB)

Ingredients:

4 ounces cream cheese

Three eggs

1/4 cup parmesan cheese

1/3 cup heavy cream

1/2 teaspoon oregano

2 cups shredded cheese (mozzarella, cheddar – or your choice)

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 cup Hunt’s Pasta Sauce No Added Sugar

1 and half cups shredded mozzarella

Toppings

Directions:

Beat cream cheese and eggs until smooth. Add cream, parmesan and spices. Spray 13-inch by 9-inch baking pan with nonstick cooking spray.

Put two cups pizza cheese in dish and pour egg mixture over. “Squish” around to mix. Bake at 375 degrees for 30-40 minutes until well browned.

Remove from oven and cool. When you’re ready to eat, spread on pizza sauce, sprinkle on mozzarella, and layer with pepperoni (or any toppings you choose).

Bake about 10 minutes in 375-degree oven until the toppings are bubbly and brown.

Hello!

In The Kitchen with Sharon this week is Penny Barlett, one of my Facebook friends. Not only is she a great cook, she is a great caring Christian woman. She and her husband Jeff both love Rocky Fork Lake where they spend a lot of their time on their pontoon boat. I can’t believe she got off Rocky Fork Lake to make this great recipe. LOL. Just kidding Penny. Thank you so much for sharing this wonderful recipe with all of us.

If you have a recipe to share, please email it with a picture of the dish to shughes@timesgazette.com or call 937-393-3456. We would love to hear from you.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef. She can be reached at 937-393-3456.