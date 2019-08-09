Highland County travel report

The following traffic advisory includes road construction and major maintenance projects requiring long-term lane restrictions and/or closures along the state and federal highway system in Highland County. For statewide information regarding road conditions affected by weather, construction, maintenance or accidents, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com.

AUG. 5-16: SR 41 will be closed for a two-week culvert replacement project. The project site is located between Sawmill Road and Pin Hook Road, just north of the community of Sinking Spring, and while the route is closed, motorists will be detoured via SR 73 and SR 124.

POSTPONED/TBD: SR 785 will be closed during daytime business hours between SR 247 and Parr Road for a slide repair project. The route will be closed Monday through Wednesday from approximately 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, with it open to evening and overnight travel. Motorists will be detoured via SR 247 and SR 73 during periods of closure.

U.S. Route 50 has been reopened between North Beach and Worley Mill roads, midway between the communities of Boston and Rainsboro, following a bridge replacement project. Crews have minor finishing work to complete; however, traffic will be maintained by flaggers when crews are at work. All work is scheduled to be completed by late August.

Construction is underway for a roadway improvement project on Tolle Road, where crews are widening the shoulder, repairing pavement and drainage and correcting curve alignment between U.S. 50 and SR 138. The route will be closed for up to 60 days, and while the route is closed, traffic will be detoured by way of SR 138, CR 7 and U.S. 50. All work is scheduled to be completed in the fall.

A resurfacing project is nearing completion on SR 753, from U.S. 50 at Rainsboro to Paint Creek Road. Crews will also be paving SR 138, from U.S. Route 62 in Hillsboro to Rittenhouse Road. Traffic will be maintained on both routes with the use of flaggers, and the project is scheduled to be completed in August.

Construction for a realignment/widening project on Prospect Road, between SR 73 and SR 124, continues and Prospect Road is closed betweenMain Road and Herbert Road. Traffic will be detoured by way of Main Road. Other local roadways should not be affected during this phase of construction, and all work is anticipated to be completed in late summer.

Submitted by Kathleen Fuller, public information officer, ODOT District 9.