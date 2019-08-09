Kennedy speaker at Republican picnic

Ohio Supreme Court Justice Sharon L. Kennedy will be the main speaker when the annual Highland County Republican Family Picnic will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18 at the VFW Post 9094 Pavilion located at 1000 W. Main St. in Hillsboro.

“The picnic is open to the public and all are welcome to attend and hear from our Republican state and local candidates and officeholders,” Highland County Republican Party Executive Chair Paulette Donley said in a news release.

Kennedy was elected to the Supreme Court in 2012 and serves as the 154th justice, and the ninth female justice to serve on the court. She is seeking re-election in 2020.

Kennedy began her career in the justice system as an officer for the Hamilton City Police Department. Following her time on the police force, she earned her law degree from the University of Cincinnati College of Law and entered into private practice. She was elected to the Butler County Common Pleas Domestic Relations Court in 1999 and served as the administrative judge from 2005 until her election to the Ohio Supreme Court in 2012.

Kennedy has received many awards including The National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution Silver Good Citizenship Medal (2018), Leadership Ohio’s 2016 Community Leadership Award, and UC College of Law’s 2014 Nicholas Longworth III Alumni Achievement Award. She was named one of 13 professional women to watch by the Cincinnati Enquirer in 2013 and was awarded Judge of the Year in 2006.

The picnic menu will includes pulled pork and beef brisket barbecued by Richard Warner with all the trimmings. The cost is $5 per person and kids eat free.

Annual event will be held Aug. 18 at Hillsboro VFW Post