A death bed confession and The Colony Theatre

This week in 1895, the Hillsboro Gazette reported the M.E. Church at New Market was dedicated on Sunday, Aug. 11, with the former pastors having been invited. Preaching began at 10 a.m. with a dinner on the grounds and an afternoon service.

Another church in the county “had received new life.” The paper reported that under the ministration of the Rev. David Cody Wright, the membership and interest in St. Mary’s Episcopal had been awakened.

Excursions from Hillsboro to Cincinnati were only $1.25, according to an ad for the Hillsboro and CP & V Railroad. Departures were every Wednesday and Saturday with the ticket good for returning on Thursday and Monday.

Democrats in Highland County had a meeting scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 17 at the Highland County Courthouse for the purpose of selecting six delegates and six alternates to attend the State Convention at Springfield, Ill.

In news from Willettsville, Mrs. Dean was quite sick at her home, the largest crowd ever seen at a funeral in the community attended that of George Britton at the Mt. Olive church, and Mr. and Mrs. Lee McDaniel were the proud parents of a baby boy named William weighing in at 6 pounds, 3 ounces.

In news from Danville, J.O. Arhood and wife, attendants at the Athens Insane Hospital, were spending a short vacation with relatives and friends, and Ed Setty was reported to be seriously ill from the “careless handling of paris green,” which he had applied to potato vines.

With the new school year just around the corner, the board of examiners of Highland County announced they would be having examinations for new teachers at the Hillsboro Main Street building.

This week in 1929, the Greenfield Republican reported that the Magill murder case was being revived by relatives of John and Dan Boggs, who were both serving life sentences in the killing of deputy Highland County surveyor Harry Magill. Reportedly, a death bed confession from “Rip” Lemon was made to his wife stating it was his gun that killed Magill.

The Greenfield Hospital was the site of an “unusual operation” where a 20-pound abdominal tumor was removed from Mrs. George Corn of Idaho. The paper said the Pike County woman had been suffering with abdominal issues for several years and was resting comfortably 24 hours after surgery.

The Greenfield Chautauqua came to a close with two programs by Goforth’s Orchestra, classed by many as “being the best feature in the entire course.” The band was known throughout the Midwest and could be heard regularly on WLS Radio, Chicago.

A summer sale was in full swing at the Greenfield IGA, with Jell-O or IGA gelatin desert 7.5 cents a box, pork and beans for 9 cents a can, and IGA fancy creamery butter 49 cents a pound.

At the Lyric Theatre, featuring 100 percent talkies, Davey Lee was appearing in “Sonny Boy,” with Otto Gray and his Oklahoma Cow-Boy Band premiering later in the week.

The Famous Variety Store had an 8-cent sale going on through Aug. 17, where ironing boards were 98 cents, small sized tubes of Colgate, Listerine and Pebeco toothpaste were 8 cents and, eight-ounce packages of candy orange slices were 8 cents.

The new Buick with new Fisher styling was in for 1929, and you could take a test drive by calling the Greenfield Auto Company at 119.

This week in 1966, the Greenfield Daily Times told its readers that they were going to be changing to “offset” printing for its daily paper, at an investment of nearly $100,000.

A distraught prisoner, upset over being sentenced to the Lima State Hospital, threatened to kill himself after he barricaded himself in his cell at the Highland County Jail. Samuel Painter of New Richmond was eventually subdued by a jet of water from a fire hose.

The Greenfield Dairy Nook had a special on Pink Lady sundaes, which were normally 30 cents, but for the weekend were a quarter.

Greenfield IGA advertised a “new and exciting way to win” up to $1,000 in their Harness Racing Sweepstakes. The starting gate opened up every Saturday at 4 p.m. on WHIO-TV in Dayton.

At all Kroger stores, tickets were on sale to see Perry Como, Herman’s Hermits, the Young Americans and other stars at the Ohio State Fai in Columbus. Advance tickets at Kroger were 75 cents, or $1 at the gate.

Showing at the Ranch Drive-in Theatre in Greenfield was that “whoop it-up funny western” that starred Jane Fonda and Lee Marvin entitled “Cat Ballou,” plus “The Young Racers.”

This week in 1992, the Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported on a joint effort between the Highland County sheriff andOhio State Highway Patrol in destroying more than 600 marijuana plants spotted in three townships. Officers said the plants had a street value of more than $120,000.

The Hillsboro Police Department had an unexpected knock on their door when a car rolled from its parking space and into the front wall of the building. There was no damage to the police station and only minimal damage to the back of the car.

A Hamilton man escaped death by drowning when Joshua Brunck, a student at Whiteoak High School, rushed to the aid of 26-year old Barry Simms, who was floating face down in the swimming pool at Woodland Lake, south of Hillsboro.

The Colony Theatre in Hillsboro, where admission was $1.50 till 6 p.m. and $3 evenings, was showing “Honey, I Blew Up the Kids,” with America’s newest heroes, “Three Ninjas” coming soon.

Seafood lovers only had to make a short drive down U.S Route 50 west to enjoy the G & W Tastee Freeze’s seafood selections. A seafood dinner was $5.95 and a breaded oyster dinner was $5.50.

The all-stars won it again as the Hillsboro All-Stars defeated Hillsboro Sherwood in the Pony League Tournament at Shaffer Park by a score of 10-0.

About 500 people attended a fundraising rally for the McEwen for Congress Family Picnic at the Wilmington Elks Lodge, with vice-president Dan Quayle speaking at the $50-a-plate dinner.

A look back at news items through the years