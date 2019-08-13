Highland County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff Donnie Barrera reports for the week of August 5-11, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office received 338 911 calls, answered 138 requests for service, dispatched 148 fire and EMS runs, took 31 offense reports and investigated four traffic crashes.

At 12:46 a.m. on Aug. 5 a Danville resident called 911 to report a male trespassing on her property. The suspect refused to leave after being told several times his presence was not welcome. A deputy responded to the scene, but the male in question left prior to his arrival. No charges were filed.

The sheriff’s office received a report of suspicious vehicles parked along the roadway on SR 124, west of North Shore Drive. At 9:40 p.m. on Aug. 7 a motorist witnessed two vehicles parked along the roadway, blocking the driveway of the Highland County Animal Shelter. A third vehicle was seen driving near the shelter and treatment plant. A deputy checked the property, but everything appeared undisturbed and the vehicles were no longer in the area.

On Aug. 8 at 10:59 p.m. a Leesburg resident came to the sheriff’s office to report identity theft. A deputy spoke to the victim and an offense report was taken. The incident remains under investigation.

A deputy was dispatched to a residence in the 9000 block of U.S. Route 62 at 2:11 p.m. on Aug 9 to investigate a theft. The owner reported his rototiller had been stolen sometime the previous day. An offense report was taken. The theft remains under investigation.

On Aug. 10 at 10:01 a.m. a citizen in Mowrystown called 911 to report a civil protection order violation. Steven D. Bender, 55, was located at the West Main Street residence, in direct violation of the terms of the CPO. He was arrested and transported to the Highland County Justice Center.