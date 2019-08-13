SR 41 reopened in Highland Co.

Three days in advance of the scheduled completion date, SR 41 in southern Highland County has been reopened to traffic following a culvert replacement near Sinking Spring.

SR 41 was closed Monday, Aug. 5, for crews from ODOT’s Highland County Highway Maintenance Facility to replace a deteriorated pipe between Sawmill and Pin Hook roads, just north of Sinking Spring.

Although the closure was scheduled to be in effect through Friday, Aug. 16, the maintenance team was able to expedite the project and reopen the route shortly after noon today.

Submitted by Kathleen Fuller, public information officer, Ohio Department of Transportation – District 9.

