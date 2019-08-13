Grand jury indicts 15

A Hillsboro man is facing a four-count indictment for illegal possession of and transport of a firearm in a vehicle in addition to a menacing charge in connection with an incident on July 24, a Hillsboro woman was indicted for attempting to take a weapon into the Highland County jail, and another Hillsboro man was indicted for stealing from an elderly woman.

Johnathan Napier, 33, of Hillsboro, was indicted Tuesday by a Highland County grand jury and is facing charges of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; improper handling of a fire arm in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; menacing, a fourth-degree misdemeanor; and a forfeiture specification in connection with the alleged July 24 offenses.

Cora Cox, 37, Hillsboro, was indicted for illegal conveyance of weapons or prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility or institution, a third-degree felony, stemming from a Nov. 6, 2018 incident at the Highland County Justice Center.

Terry Harlow, 40, Hillsboro, was indicted on two counts of theft, one for stealing from a person in a protected class, namely when he is alleged to have stolen items from an elderly woman, a fourth-degree felony, and another count of theft by deception involving M & M Swap Shop, a fifth-degree felony.

Tuesday’s grand jury also returned indictments on the following:

Timothy Curlonis, 50, Bainbridge, aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

Danny Dockery, 41, Cincinnati, forgery, a fourth-degree felony; and identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony.

Jeffrey Duncan, 46, Greenfield, aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Justin Stubbs, 41, South Salem, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.

Lawana Chaney, 41, Greenfield, aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Natoshia Nelson, 36, Greenfield, forgery and receiving stolen property, both fifth-degree felonies.

Dylan Rodgers, 20, Greenfield, having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; and a forfeiture specification.

Lacey Hensley, 24, Mowrystown, possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony.

James Shepherd, 43, Hillsboro, grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.

Alicia Eaton, 44, Leesburg, carrying concealed weapons, a fourth-degree felony; and a forfeiture specification.

Johnny Branham, 37, Batavia, escape and burglary, both third-degree felonies.

Shauna Geissinger, 55, Hillsboro, two counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, both fourth-degree felonies.

