Baking contest will be part of HCHS Pioneer Day

As part of the inaugural Highland County Historical Society’s Pioneer Day coming up Aug. 24, and to celebrate the importance of food in the pioneer days, a baking contest will be held.

“Remember the smell and the appeal of home baked breads and desserts? It’s a smell often associated with special occasions like the holidays or birthdays, but homemade goods also serve as a creative outlet,” said Kathy Levo, who is helping organize the contest. “So much that one company’s slogan was ‘Nothing says lovin’ like something from the oven.’ Dust off your favorite recipes and get your creative juices flowing by entering the Highland County Historical Society’s Pioneer Day Baking Contest.”

There will be two contest divisions: Adult for those over age 16, and Youth for those 16 and under.

The cost to enter is $1 per item. Registration and drop off begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24. Judging will begin at 10:30 a.m.

Individual and best of show awards will be given in each division.

Tickets for samples of the items will be available after judging is finished.

Levo said the number of sample available will depend on the number of entries, but she estimated that items could be sampled from around noon to 2 p.m.

Sample tickets will be 25 cents. Levo said the cost of each sample will be based on the category and how the item placed in the contest.

“If you love to bake, be sure to enter. If you love to eat, be sure to sample the winners and your favorites,” Levo said.

There will be six contest categories, with subdivisions in most of them.

The categories are: Nine-inch pies — two-crust pies and lattice crust pies; Cakes — two-layer nut cake, two-layer chocolate cake, two-layer novelty cake; Cookies (plate of 13) — chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, peanut butter, miscellaneous bar and oatmeal; Quick bread — 9x4x2 loaf; Yeast bread — 9x4x2 loaf; and Yeast rolls (plate of six) — dinner rolls and cinnamon rolls.

All baking entries should be delivered to the Scott House in Hillsboro, where Pioneer Day will be held, between 9 and 10:15 a.m. on the day of the event.

“We suggest that baked items such as pies be in sturdy foil containers covered with firm plastic lids,” Levo said.

Cakes, cookies and bread items can be on disposable plates or foil containers. All items need to be registered with the following information: baker’s name, address, phone number and age.

All items will need to have a readable list of ingredients (quantities are not necessary).

“Since we will be selling tickets for samples of the baked goods, people need to know if the baked item may contain an allergen to them,” Levo said. “Since we are celebrating pioneer life, all items should be made from scratch. That means no mixes.”

All items must be baked. No items requiring refrigeration will be accepted.

For more information, call the Highland House Museum at 937-393-3392 and leave a message if no one answers.

Countywide event is Aug. 24 at Scott House in Hillsboro