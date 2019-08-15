Upcoming Extension workshops

This weekend Ohio State University Extension will be offering a variety of workshops during the Germinate International Film Fest. All workshops are free to attend. A full list of the workshops is described below:

Workforce Development with Drone Technologies

Learn about drone technologies in today’s workplace. Participate in hands-on drone piloting experiences and learn about coding and photography applications. Meghan Thoreau, Pickaway County Extension educator, will lead this session at 11:15 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 16. This workshop will be held in the old fire department in Hillsboro, across from the City Building and the Highland County Courthouse.

History of Ag in Film

Since the beginning of film, agriculture has been in front of the camera’s lens. Dr. Brooke Beam will teach a brief history of the representation of agriculture in film. This workshop will be held in the old Hillsboro fire department, across from the city building and the Highland County Courthouse, at noon on Friday, Aug. 16.

Ohio’s Forests and Trees: Past, Present and Future

Dave Apsley, Ohio State University Extension natural resources specialist, will lead a tree walk focusing on Ohio’s forests and trees. This walking workshop will vist several trees in the uptown Hillsboro area and discuss the issues facing trees in the region. This workshop will start at the old Hillsboro fire department, across from the City Building and the Highland County Courthouse, on Friday, Aug. 16, at 1 p.m.

Bell’s Opera House Tour with Mayor Drew Hastings

Join Mayor Drew Hastings on a tour of the historic Bells Opera House. The opera house will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17. Bell’s Opera House is located at 111 S. High St., Hillsboro.

Milk Bar Baking

Learn to make one of Milk Bar’s signature cookies with Tammy Jones, Ohio State University Extension educator, following the screening of “Chef’s Table: Christina Tosi.” This workshop will be held in the large meeting room in the basement of the Highland County Administration Building, 119 Governor Foraker Place, Hillsboro, on Saturday, Aug. 17, at approximately 2 p.m.

Beef Production Practices and Meat Science

Dr. Lyda Garcia will discuss various production systems and their impact on meat quality and sensory attributes. Held in the old fire department, across from the City Building and the Highland County Courthouse, at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17.

Astronomy

Apollo 11 may have landed on the moon 50 years ago, but the opportunity to learn about astronomy is still relevant today. Join Dr. Tom Blaine for a workshop on astronomy and use a telescope to identify constellations at Karnes Orchard, 8200 Worley Mill Rd., Hillsboro, at dusk (approximately 9 p.m.) on Saturday, Aug. 17.

For more information about any of these workshops, contact the Highland County Extension Office at 937-393-1918. For more information about the Germinate International Film Fest, contact the Highland County Extension Office at 937-393-1918 or visit u.osu.edu/germinateinternationalfilmfest/.

Upcoming Events:

Cover Crop Field Day Planned: The Highland SWCD and the Highland County Farm Bureau have partnered together to host a field day to uncover the importance of planting cover crops. The event is scheduled for Aug. 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Brown Farms in Highland County. Information will be provided on fertilizer recommendations, the importance of improving soil health and a tour of a cover crop plot. Various events will be held throughout the day, such as in-field and an aerial seeding demonstrations. This field day will offer a unique on-site opportunity for landowners to carefully consider all cover crop options that can be implemented to advance their farming operation while capturing nutrients for a long-term investment. This field day will offer CCA credits for Certified Crop Advisors and has a great lineup of cover crop door prize donations. Please visit www.highlandswcd.com/events.html or call the Highland SWCD office at 937-393-1922 ext. 3 to register.

Brooke Beam, Ph.D. is an agriculture and natural resources/community development dducator, College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences, OSU Extension Highland County.