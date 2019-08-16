Hillsboro Town Club recognized for civic efforts

The Hillsboro Towne Club was saluted for its support of civic efforts by the Highland County Board of Commissioners in the form of a proclamation during its Wednesday afternoon meeting. Shown, from left, are commissioner Gary Abernathy; club member Vicky Smith; commissioner Jeff Duncan; club members Siovhan Smith, Patsy Holthouse and Caroline Siemers; and commissioner Terry Britton. The Hillsboro Towne Club was formed in 1938.

The Hillsboro Towne Club was saluted for its support of civic efforts by the Highland County Board of Commissioners in the form of a proclamation during its Wednesday afternoon meeting. Shown, from left, are commissioner Gary Abernathy; club member Vicky Smith; commissioner Jeff Duncan; club members Siovhan Smith, Patsy Holthouse and Caroline Siemers; and commissioner Terry Britton. The Hillsboro Towne Club was formed in 1938.