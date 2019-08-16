Highland County Republicans donate to Junior Fair

On Tuesday, Aug. 13 the Highland County Republican Party and officeholders presented a contribution to the Highland County Junior Fair Board. Accepting the check was Highland County Junior Fair President Lana Grover.

According to Jana Holbrook, Highland County Junior Fair coordinator, the donations will be used for Junior Fair improvement projects and Junior Fair awards and trophies.

“Last year’s donations helped pay for the walkway between the show arena and the Junior Fair Office,” said Holbrook, “and we appreciate any donations to the Highland County Junior Fair program.”

The Highland County Fair begins Sunday, Sept. 1 and runs through Saturday, Sept. 7.

Submitted by Paulette Donley,executive chair, Highland County Republican Party.

Pictured, from left, are Probate/Juvenile Judge Kevin Greer, Commissioner Terry Britton, Clerk of Courts Ike Hodson, Commissioner Jeff Duncan, GOP Executive Chair Paulette Donley, Highland County Junior Fair President Lana Grover, John Judkins representing Highland County Court Judge Robert Judkins, Auditor Bill Fawley, Prosecutor Anneka Collins, Treasurer Vicki Warnock, Junior Fair Jana Holbrook, Sheriff Donnie Barrera, Recorder Chad McConnaughey and Engineer Chris Fauber. Not pictured are Commissioner Gary Abernathy and Coroner Jeff Beery.