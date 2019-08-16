Hello. In the Kitchen with Sharon this week I made an awesome chocolate cake. That is what I am calling it because it is awesome and so easy to make. I don’t know where I got this recipe, but I am sure glad I found it. For those of you that like brownies it will be perfect for you. I thought about putting ice cream with it and drizzle hot fudge and having a hot fudge cake, but instead I put whipped cream on it, and yes I splurged and ate two pieces — I think. LOL. I really can’t be for sure.

I am going to share this with you — not the cake because its gone — but the recipe.

Ingredeients

1 box chocolate cake mix

1 box chocolate fudge brownie mix

4 eggs

1 cup oil

1 1/4 cup water

Don’t even look at the box directions. All you need is what ingredients that are listed

Mix ingredients all together

Preheat oven to 350

Spray bunt pan or a 9-inch x 13-inch cake pan… (I used bunt pan)

Put mix in the pan and bake 50-55 minutes

When done take out of oven and let it rest at least 10 minutes

Flip on a rack and allow to fully cool before icing it. I just used canned chocolate icing and heated it up in the microwave then drizzled on the cool cake. As you can see, I sprinkled powdered sugar on top to give it an added look. Enjoy! I know I did.

Please send me your recipes and I will put you In the Kitchen with Sharon. Email them to shughes@timesgazette.com or call me at 937-393-3456.

I am looking forward to hearing from you.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef. She can be reached at 937-393-3456.