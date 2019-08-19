Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

STATISTICS

During the week of Aug5-11, the police department received 110 calls for service, completed 13 offense/incident reports, received two calls for an accident, made 39 arrests and completed 6 security checks.

Aug. 5

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Lorri Hodge, 59, Ripley, was arrested for disorderly by intoxication.

Patrick Jones, 25, Greenfield was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing.

Aug. 6

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jeremy Seitz, 35, Greenfield, was arrested on a warrant from the Ross County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear.

Derrick Ward, 40, Greenfield, was arrested for menacing by stalking, aggravated trespass, and obstructing official business.

Carson Dixon, 19, Greenfield was arrested for endangering children, possessing criminal tools and aggravated menacing.

Aug. 7

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Carson Dixon, 19, Greenfield was arrested for obstruction, concealed weapons, and weapons under disability.

Rem Skeens, 19, Greenfield was arrested for obstruction.

Aug. 8

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Nathan Snodgrass, 43, Greenfield was arrested for a violation of court orders.

Aug. 9

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Timothy Ralph, 45, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly by intoxication.

Mark Calhoun, 20, Washington C.H., was arrested for violation of a court order, drug paraphernalia, and obstruction.

Bryant Kearns, 27, Washington C.H., was arrested for inducing panic.

Aug. 10

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jonathan Jenkins, 22, Chillicothe, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gage Pitzer, 23, Greenfield, was arrested for child endangerment, abduction, weapons while intoxicated, domestic violence, and aggravated menacing.

Daryl Bumgarner Jr., 30, Leesburg, was issued a citation for driving under suspension and failure to yield.

Aug. 11

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bart Anderson, 48, Greenfield, was arrested for OVI, driving under suspension and criminal damaging.

Jordy Vangundy, 33, Greenfield, was arrested on two counts of receiving stolen property.

Elizabeth Weinrich, 33, Greenfield, was arrested for driving under suspension, obstruction, and resisting arrest.

Zachary Myers, 30, Greenfield, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant from the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Kingsolver, 18, Greenfield, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant from the Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A Greenfield juvenile was arrested for domestic menacing.

STATISTICS

During the week of Aug. 12-18, the police department received 133 calls for service, completed eight offense/incident reports, received two calls for an accident, and made 33 arrests.

Aug. 12

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Ronald Howland Jr., 45, Greenfield, was arrested for littering, criminal trespass, and theft.

Lori Johnson, 44, Hillsboro, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and on two warrants — one from the Ross County Sheriff’s Office and one from the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.

Aug. 13

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Kimra Snyder, 28, West Portsmouth, was arrested for drug paraphernalia.

Evan Clay, 26, Greenfield, was arrested for violation of a court order.

Jeramie Hester, 32, Leesburg, was arrested for violation of court order, and on a warrant for failure to appear out Highland County Juvenile Court.

Aug. 14

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Dennis Whiteside, 44, Greenfield, was arrested for menacing by stalking.

Nicole Marlow, 31, Trotwood, was arrested for disorderly by intoxication and two counts of child dndangerment.

Timothy Ralph, 45, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly by intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Boles, 39, Hillsboro, was arrested for contempt of court from of the Highland County Sheriff’s Office, receiving stolen property out of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and a failure to appear from the of Chillicothe Police Department.

Aug. 15

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Michael Boles, 39, Hillsboro, was arrested for theft.

Billie Hafer, 38, Greenfield, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant.

Aug. 16

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Dennis Winters, 31, West Portsmouth, was arrested for disorderly by intoxication.

Kimra Snyder, 28, West Portsmouth, was arrested for disorderly by intoxication.

Aug. 17

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Ronald Price, 59, Greenfield, was arrested for OVI.

Ronald Housemen, 37, Greenfield, was arrested for domestic violence and child endangerment.

Aug. 18

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Maria Cassady, 29, Leesburg, was arrest for on a failure to appear warrant, vandalism and obstruction.

Dillion Failconer, 22, Hillsboro, was arrested for OVI and reckless operation.

David Willett, 51, was arrested for disorderly by intoxication.

Shannon Kingsolver, 39, Jeffersonville, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.