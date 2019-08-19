Highland County travel report

The following traffic advisory includes road construction and major maintenance projects requiring long-term lane restrictions and/or closures along the state and federal highway system in Highland County. For statewide information regarding road conditions affected by weather, construction, maintenance or accidents, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com.

Construction is under way for a roadway improvement project on Tolle Road, where crews are widening the shoulder, repairing pavement and drainage and correcting curve alignment between U.S. Route 50 and SR 138. The route will be closed for up to 60 days, and while the route is closed, traffic will be detoured by way of SR 138, C.R. 7 and U.S. 50. All work is scheduled to be completed in the fall.

A resurfacing project is nearing completion on SR 753, from U.S. 50 at Rainsboro to Paint Creek Road. Crews will also be paving SR 138, from U.S. Route 62 in Hillsboro to Rittenhouse Road. Traffic will be maintained on both routes with the use of flaggers, and the project is scheduled to be completed in August.

Construction for a realignment/widening project on Prospect Road, between SR 73 and SR 124, continues and Prospect Road is closed between Main Road and Herbert Road. Traffic will be detoured by way of Main Road. Other local roadways should not be affected during this phase of construction, and all work is anticipated to be completed in late summer.

Submitted by Kathleen Fuller, public information officer, Ohio Department of Transportation.