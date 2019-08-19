A ride over the RFL dam

A Kentucky man had the ride of his life Saturday after he and the Jet Ski he was riding went over the dam at Rocky Fork Lake.

David Roorbach, a public information officer with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, said his department received a call reporting the accident about 4:30 p.m. Saturday. He said Rickey Woodward, 57, of Independence, Kentucky, traveled past no boating buoys in the dam area at the lake, rode into a restricted zone, then went over the end of the dam — dropping an estimated 60 to 70 feet — to the bottom of the dam along with the Jet Ski.

Roorbach said Woodyard was not injured.

Lt. Branden Jackman with the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District, which also responded to the scene, said a friend of Woodyard’s was able to drive the Jet Ski across Rocky Fork Creek after it went over the dam.

Jackman said Woodward said he thought he was entering a no wake zone when he passed the buoys. He said that not long thereafter Woodward tried to stop the Jet Ski and turn around, but by then he was in the current and it pulled him and the Jet Ski over the end of the dam. Jackman said Woodward jumped off the Jet Ski just before they went over the dam.

Adam Somerville, the natural resources officer at Rocky Fork State Park, said he was at the seen of the incident but was not allowed to comment.

Jackman said Woodward refused treatment at the scene.

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

Roorbach said the incident remains under investigation.

Two individuals attempt to move a Jet Ski after it went over the dam Saturday at Rocky Fork Lake.

Kentucky man not injured in Saturday incident