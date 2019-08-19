Man flown from scene after being struck on mower

A Belfast area man was flown from the scene of an accident Monday morning after a mower he was driving was struck by a vehicle.

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call reporting the accident at the intersection of SR 73 and Haas Lane in the southern part of the county at 9:30 a.m.

A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office said he could not release the name of the victim. But he said the victim was either turning around or crossing over SR 73, did not pay attention, and pulled into the oncoming lane of traffic where he was struck by another vehicle.

The victim was flown by helicopter from the scene of the accident to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, the HCSO spokesperson said.

The driver of the vehicle was not cited, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident remains under investigation.

The Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District also responded to the scene.

