Newman appointed to SSCC Board of Trustees

Governor Mike DeWine announced the appointment of West Union (Adams County) Certified Public Accountant Jeffrey D. Newman to the Southern State Community College Board of Trustees for a term beginning Aug. 16, 2019, and ending May 11, 2024.

Newman fills the term of Mike Pell who resigned earlier this year due to his election to the Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati board.

“I’m appreciative of the governor’s appointment of Mr. Newman. Any public college would benefit from the expertise of a CPA on its board, and Southern State is certainly no exception,” said Dr. Kevin Boys, Southern State’s president since 2010. “Colleges are facing the continuous pressure of the declining numbers of high school graduates along with the lowest unemployment rates in recent history. Careful management of the resources is imperative for a college’s long-term sustainability.”

Newman joins eight other members on the Southern State Community College Board of Trustees who are appointed to rotating six-year terms.

Submitted by Elizabeth Burkard, SSCC director of marketing.