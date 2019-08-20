Thompson new treasurer at Blanchester

The Blanchester Local Board of Education has selected Megan Thompson to serve as its next treasurer effective Jan. 1, 2020. She will begin working alongside current treasurer, Darlene Kassner, starting Aug. 20, 2019.

This time serving as a consultant will ensure a smooth transition in the fiscal department, a news release from the Blanchester Local School District said.

Kassner will retire effective Jan. 1, 2020. Kassner has worked in education for 35 years. She has served in various roles including teacher, principal, coach, assistant treasurer and treasurer in Blanchester and Fayetteville. She has been an asset to the Blanchester Local School District and she will be missed.

Thompson most recently served as an accounts receivable fiscal clerk and human resources assistant at the Southern Ohio Educational Service Center. She is an East Clinton graduate and attended Mount St. Joseph University in Cincinnati, where she attained her bachelor of science in accounting and business administration degree. Thompson has also been active in the Lynchburg Clay-Elementary PTO and church.

She would like to publicly thank the Blanchester Board of Education for the opportunity to serve the district. She also wanted to say thank you to her family, friends, and colleagues for helping her reach her career goals, the news release said.

Thompson is originally from New Vienna. Growing up she was involved in 4-H, FFA, sports and drama club.

Thompson has expressed her enthusiasm to begin this journey. “I am blessed to be welcomed by the Blanchester community. I look forward to meeting everyone and working hard to achieve our district financial goals, ” she said.

Megan lives with her husband, Tim, and their children, Lanie, Kaylee, Curtis and Samuel.

The Blanchester Board of Education and Administration are asking the extended Wildcat family to join it in welcoming Thompson to the district.

Board President Kyle Wilson said, “We would like to congratulate Darlene Kassner on her stellar career at Blanchester schools and wish her the best in retirement. We are looking forward to working with Megan Thompson and implementing the exciting concepts she has shared with us as a board. The future is bright in Blanchester.”

The Southern Ohio Educational Service Center assisted the Blanchester Local Schools Board of Education in its search for their new treasurer.

Submitted by Beth Justice, superintendent, Southern Ohio Educational Service Center.

Thompson https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/08/web1_Megan-Thompson.jpg Thompson