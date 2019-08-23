Seaman woman sent to prison

A Seaman woman will spend the next three years in the Ohio Women’s Reformatory in Marysville following sentencing this week in Highland County Common Pleas Court after being convicted on a pair of drug offenses.

Judge Rocky Coss sentenced Angela Mason, 30, to six months imprisonment after she pled guilty to aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth degree felony, and another 30 months for attempting to smuggle drugs into the Highland County Justice Center, a third-degree felony.

Mason was given a total of 10 days credit for jail time served on both charges.

Mason’s conviction, according to a bill of particulars, stems from an incident that occurred on or about Feb. 5, 2019 when an officer from the Hillsboro Police Department was dispatched to the Hillsboro Walmart in response to a woman that was falling asleep in the store aisles.

Mason was located and was discovered to have an outstanding warrant. Upon being arrested, she was asked if she had anything in her possession that she shouldn’t transport to the Highland County Justice Center.

She told the officer there was a pipe in her purse, and when it was found, the officer discovered a small plastic bag containing white powder, which Mason said was “ice,” Upon the substance being subbmitted to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation/Identification, it was confirmed to be methamphetamine.

Her other conviction, according to another bill of particulars, came from an incident on or about May 22, 2019 when she made arrangements by phone with Steven Willett to smuggle into the Highland County Jail a quantity of methamphetamine hidden in a pair of socks.

Upon its discovery, the folded paper that contained the unidentified white powder was sent to BCI for testing and was later confirmed to be meth.

Joseph Williams, 35, Greenfield, and Nicholas Glaser, 29, Hillsboro, both received sentences of three years community control into the court’s New Way to Recovery Drug Court Docket, the program that Coss recently described as “recovery rather than incarceration.”

Williams entered a guilty plea of aggravated possession of methamphetamine and heroin, both fifth-degree felonies, and failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.

Glaser pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of methamphetamine and breaking and entering, both fifth-degree felonies. A charge of theft was dismissed.

He was also ordered to be evaluated for substance abuse treatment by Nova Behavioral Health in Dayton and to complete any recommended treatment programs.

Sentencing for Billy Joe Stone, 50, Hillsboro, was continued until 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11.

The Hillsboro man pleaded guilty on July 5 to tampering with evidence, a third-degree, and with abuse of a corpse, a fifth-degree felony, in connection with a Jan 19, 2019 incident where he helped put the body of John Peacock in a car in the parking lot of Dollar General on North Shore Drive in the Rocky Fork Lake area.

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571.

Mason https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/08/web1_Mason.jpg Mason Stone https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/08/web1_Stone.jpg Stone

Two others get drug court, another case continued