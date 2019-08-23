T-G introduces new employees

The Times-Gazette is announcing that it has hired two new editorial employees. McKenzie Caldwell is a news reporter and Tate Erkenbrecher is the newspaper’s sports reporter.

Caldwell, 22, resides in Leesburg and is a 2015 graduate of McClain High School in Greenfield. She is single, but has a cat she calls, “the light of my life.”

Caldwell is also a 2019 graduate of the University of Mount Union with a degree in writing and web design. She was a copy editor for the college, a copy editor for LearnVest/Northwestern Mutual in New York, N.Y., a book reviewer for Alternating Current Press, editorial intern for Cleveland Magazine, travel blogger for Anderson Coach and Travel and blogger for BookRenter.

She has also worked at Big Ernie’s Pizza in Hillsboro for the past six years.

In her spare time she likes to do academic research. “Pretty much just immersing myself into different types of communication,” she said. She also likes to read and nap.

She was a Post Secondary student at Southern State and graduated from the college with an associate’s degree a week before she graduated from high school.

“I’m looking forward to falling back in love with the community because I’ve been away so long it seems,” she said.

Erkenbrecher, 27, resides in Hillsboro and is a 2010 graduate of McClain High School in Greenfield. He is engaged and has three sons, ages 6, 4 and 4 months.

In high school he played four years of football and track.

In his spare time Erkenbrecher said he enjoys spending time with his family. “That’s a big thing for me so I spend a lot of time with them,” he said. “I also spend a lot of time with my Dad and have umpired high school softball with him for the past nine years.”

Erkenbrecher opted to enter the work force after high school and has worked at Holtfield Station as an inventory specialist, in merchandising for 7 Up, and was a service rep for Lincare.

“I hope to meet and lot of new coaches and high school athletes, and watch the students grow up playing sports,” he said.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

Caldwell https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/08/web1_Caldwell-McKenzie-mug.jpg Caldwell Erkenbrecher https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/08/web1_Erkenbecher-Tatemug.jpg Erkenbrecher

Caldwell, Erkenbrecher both are McClain graduates