Gilliland on All-National Honor Ensembles

During the 2018–19 school year, along with other accomplished music students across the United States and overseas in military base schools, Gabe Gilliland from Hillsboro High School practiced with dedication to gain a chair or part in his local, district and state music honor ensembles.

And now, Gilliland will join the “best of the best” for the National Association for Music Education (NAfME) 2019 All-National Honor Ensembles Nov. 7–10 at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center in Orlando, Fla. The jazz ensemble, mixed choir, guitar ensemble, and — new this year — modern band concerts will take place 7-10 p.m. Nov. 9, and the symphony orchestra and concert band concerts will begin at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 10. The concerts are open to the public. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased online or onsite.

Gilliland is a senior trombone player at HHS and a student of Dr. Gretchen McNamara, Wright State University. Gilliland has been selected to the OMEA All-State Honor Band and was a member of the Cincinnati Youth Jazz Orchestra through UC-CCM for the last two years. He is also a current member of the Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra.

The All-National Honor Ensembles performers represent collaboration and creativity in its highest musical form. The All-National Honor Ensembles consists of a concert band, symphony orchestra, mixed choir, jazz ensemble, guitar ensemble (now in its second year), and modern band (new this year). Students were chosen through an audition process. The concert band and symphony orchestra will have 119 and 121 instrumentalists, respectively, the jazz ensemble 20 instrumentalists, the mixed choir 240 vocalists, the guitar ensemble 41 instrumentalists, and the modern band 16 performers.

Selected students will be rehearsing a challenging repertoire in preparation for performing under the direction of six of the most prominent conductors in the United States: Tesfa Wondemagegnehu (mixed choir); Soo Han (symphony orchestra); Emily Threinen (concert band); Todd Stoll with Camille Thurman (jazz ensemble); Bill Swick (guitar ensemble); and Scott Burstein (modern band). All conductors have received top honors in their field and will spend several days rehearsing with students before the concert.

The National Association for Music Education, among the world’s largest arts education organizations, is the only association that addresses all aspects of music education. NAfME advocates at the local, state, and national levels; provides resources for teachers, parents, and administrators; hosts professional development events; and offers a variety of opportunities for students and teachers. The association has supported music educators at all teaching levels for more than a century. With more than 60,000 members teaching millions of students nationwide, the organization is the national voice of music education in the United States.

Submitted by Karen Rencher, National Association for Music Education.

Hillsboro High School senior Gabe Gilliland, left, has been selected for the All-National Honor Ensembles. He is pictured with Dr. Gretchen McNamara, his teacher at Wright State University. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/08/web1_Gabe-Gilliland.jpeg Hillsboro High School senior Gabe Gilliland, left, has been selected for the All-National Honor Ensembles. He is pictured with Dr. Gretchen McNamara, his teacher at Wright State University. Photo by Bob O’Lary.