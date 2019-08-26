Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Aug. 23

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Beth Stewart, 35, of Lynchburg, was arrested for theft.

Mark Rand, 44, of Seaman, was arrested for failure to appear.

Aug. 25

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Donna Hughes, 41, of New Vienna, was cited for driving under suspension and fictitious tags.

ACCIDENT

A report was received of a crash on North West Street. After an officer’s investigation, it was determined that a vehicle operated by Jason Hopping, 46, of Hillsboro, was northbound on North West Street and a vehicle operated by Mathew Goetz, 35, of Hillsboro, was southbound on North West Street. Hopping failed to devote his full attention to the road and struck the Goetz vehicle head on causing disabling damage to both vehicles. One occupant was transported to Highland District Hospital and one citation was issued.