SOGS seeks new members

Tracing your roots is fascinating and rewarding – and tricky sometimes. The Southern Ohio Genealogical Society-Highland County (SOGS) makes it easier and more fun.

The society was founded in 1975 and is a member of the Ohio Genealogical Society and the National Genealogical Society. SOGS hosts regular educational meetings that cover the “how-tos” in a casual group setting and local volunteers assist newcomers in finding their family roots.

It is an exciting time to be a member of SOGS and to be involved with its goals for the future. During the last six months the SOGS Research Library has been moved to a new location at 1487 N. High St., Hillsboro. It now has volunteers who staff the library to assist individuals interested in researching their family roots. Library internet access provides online databases and education resources to help members find ancestors in Highland County and beyond. Publications target Highland County research and history. Several new lineage opportunities are on the horizon as well.

August and September are membership months. An annual membership to SOGS is only $15 per same household and gives its members valuable benefits including: “Roots & Shoots,” a quarterly newsletter; free query per issue; 1st Family Recognition; 2nd Family Recognition; notification of society publications; genealogy search assistance; learning and sharing opportunities; meaningful volunteer opportunities; repository for family histories; and much more. SOGS also provides a host of meaningful volunteer opportunities. Members can be found in almost every state, coast to coast.

Individuals interested in becoming a member of SOGS may do so in several ways. A membership application can be found on the web site at www.sogs.info, you may request a membership application by sending an email message to sogs414@sbcglobal.net, or you may send the $15 membership fee to SOGS, P.O. Box 414, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133 — be sure to include your name, mailing address, telephone and email address.

Submitted by Dwight Crum, president, Southern Ohio Genealogical Society.