History recollections at Pioneer Day

Howard Ellis, who owned the Hillsboro Dairy Queen for 45 years, is shown enjoying the history on display in front of a Belfast community exhibit at Saturday’s Pioneer Day on the grounds of the Scott House in Hillsboro. The 94-year-old Hillsboro resident said he remembers his mother driving a similar buggy when he was a child. The vintage 1885 doctor’s buggy, owned by Galen Neal, was originally made in Galion. Neal and he said he bought from a farmer in Scioto County and later had it restored.

Howard Ellis, who owned the Hillsboro Dairy Queen for 45 years, is shown enjoying the history on display in front of a Belfast community exhibit at Saturday’s Pioneer Day on the grounds of the Scott House in Hillsboro. The 94-year-old Hillsboro resident said he remembers his mother driving a similar buggy when he was a child. The vintage 1885 doctor’s buggy, owned by Galen Neal, was originally made in Galion. Neal and he said he bought from a farmer in Scioto County and later had it restored.