Missing woman found safe

A Washington C.H. woman who was known to frequent the Greenfield area and had been missing since Aug. 20 has been found.

Over the weekend the Washington Police Department received word that 20-year-old Carley Phillips had been found.

According to a WPD report taken on Sunday, officer Edwin Stapleton made contact via phone with the Ohio Hospital for Psychiatry in Columbus. The person on the phone advised that Phillips was a patient at the hospital and had been since Aug. 20. The report said she was still there and was currently seeking treatment.

As previously reported Phillips — who was last seen on Saturday, Aug. 17 in the Washington Court House area — went missing after her family said she requested a ride from Greenfield on Friday and left on Saturday with two males and a female. According to police reports, on Aug. 20 — the same day the missing persons report was filed — Phillips’ grandmother said she received a text message from Phillips, who said she was alright, but then received no additional responses. The report also stated that at the time nothing had been said about Phillips being in any danger.

Kelly Groves — Phillips’ mother — on Monday thanked officer Stapleton and everyone else who helped to spread the word about her missing daughter.

“Thanks for their time and prayers,” Groves said. “I’m just glad that she is OK.”

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 313-0351 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy.

Phillips https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/08/web1_MIssing-girl.jpg Phillips