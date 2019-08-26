GEVS school year kicks off with opening day session

The Greenfield Exempted Village School District kicked off the new school year with a new sort of opening day session.

In previous years, according to Superintendent Quincey Gray, the session was for teachers and administrators only, but this year all district staff members were invited to attend, new staff members were recognized, and staff members received recognition for their years of service.

The McClain High School Marching Band was on hand and played the fight song, alma mater, and national anthem, while the Cadet Corp presented the colors during the national anthem.

Gray gave a presentation titled “Getting to Know the Superintendent.”

Her presentation began with humor, but transitioned to a vision for the district — Legacy of Leadership — and how it is not just about creating student leaders, but also how all staff members can be leaders in their areas of expertise.

Buckskin Elementary Principal Mike Shumate recognized new staff members Desteny Allen, Maggie Lyons, Alessandra England, Jared Halter, Ashley Rowland, Savannah Cameron, Lauren Garman and Elizabeth Fry-Gardner.

McClain FFA members Natalie Rolfe, Justin Hall, Maysun Faulconer, Mallory Faulconer and Taylor Harper provided a motivational welcome back presentation for the staff and shared about FFA leadership activities.

Staff members were also presented with service awards. It is the first year for this type of recognition. Those honored were: 10 years — Amy Crago, Shanna Burchett, Ashley Kesler, Jason Potts, Mindy Cobb, Karla Speakman and Ron Kinzer; 15 years — Cathy Mash, Kathy Brickey, Vette Highley, Melissa Thorne, Tim Bolender, Kelly Bolender, and Karen Shonkwiler; 20 years — Loretta Flora, Jo Ellen Gossett, Lynda Cottrell, Linda Harper, Toda Shrout, Molly Smith, Debra Shumate and Alma Shoemaker; 25 years — Troilee Lyle, Jackie Hamilton and Rose Milnes; and 30 years — Dave Ehlers.

Other presenters that morning included Karen Shonkwiler, on behalf of the LPDC; Katie Pryor, on behalf of the Wellness Committee; Denise Shope, on behalf of OAPSE; Tati Weaks, on behalf of GEVEA; Alisa Barrett, director of instruction for the district; and keynote speaker Dr. Cathy Lassiter.

For the remainder of the first two days, staff members participated in a variety of professional development sessions, some of which were instructed by district staff members.

Gray said she has received a lot of positive feedback from staff members on the opening session, adding that it was a team effort to put the energetic and motivating event together.

“It was so exciting to have all of the district staff members together to kick off the new school year,” Gray said. “Having the band, FFA members and Cadet Corp participate in the opening session really helped to set the tone for an exciting school year.”

Gray has also announced a new monthly program wherein anyone can join her for breakfast at Greenfield restaurants to hear about what is going on in the district, ask questions, or just have a chat.

The program is called Coffee and Crumbs and the schedule is as follows: Sept. 19 — 7 a.m. at McDonald’s; Oct. 17 — 7 a.m. at The Pot Belly Pig; Nov. 21 — 7 a.m. at Ranchers Roast Beef; Dec. 19 — 7 a.m. at Cream-n-Sugar Cafe; Jan. 23 — 7 a.m. at Subway; Feb. 20 — 7 a.m. at Burger King; March 19 — 7 a.m. at McDonald’s; April 16 — 7 a.m. at The Pot Belly Pig; May 21 — 7 a.m. at Ranchers Roast Beef.

Monthly Coffee and Crumbs with superintendent announced