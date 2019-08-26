Four enter Elks Hall of Fame

Four new members — Millard “Hook” Roades, Jan Terrell, Jack Walker and Roger Martin — were recently inducted into the Hillsboro Elks Past Exalted Rulers Hall of Fame for their outstanding contributions and long-standing support of the organization.

The late Roades was cited as not only contributing to the Elks as a trustee and exalted ruler, but also for the fact that the present Elks Lodge and golf course were once on the Roades family farm. The more than 100-acre parcel was sold to the Elks for $16,000 in 1960.

“We wanted to honor Mr. Roades in absentia for allowing our Elks to acquire this valuable property, which has been an asset to our growth,” said Steve Newby, an Elks past exalted ruler.

The late Terrell was recognized for being the first female to join the Hillsoro Elks and for her years of service as secretary of the lodge. She was an avid golfer and was a five-time Ladies Club Champion. Her daughter, Kim Best, and son, Brad Terrell, accepted the award on her behalf.

Walker, a life member of the Elks and retired local businessman, was honored for his longtime support of the Elks and community. In 1960, Walker, who was a young, successful businessman in town, was recruited by Charlie Limes to join the Elks. Walker was instrumental in assisting in the project of raising funds and the development of the lodge and golf course, which was completed in 1963. Walker has since continued to be active in the Elks, having served as exalted ruler and a trustee.

Martin was recognized for his many contributions to not only the Hillsboro Elks, but the Elks on a district and state level. He has served in about every capacity locally, being exalted ruler several times and a longterm trustee. He is a past district deputy exalted ruler and served on numerous committees including as chairman of the Ohio Elks Endowment Committee. On the state level, Martin has went through the state chairs and was state president in 2014-15. He was a founding member of the State Major Projects Endowment Fund, which he served as chairman of for several years.

“Roger’s leadership and service have been invaluable to our Elks and the Ohio Elks,” said John Hern, chair of the Past Exalted Ruler Association of Hillsboro.

The Hillsboro Elks Hall of Fame is an annual event the past exalted rulers sponsor. This year’s event included a reception on Saturday prior to the golf tournament. In attendance at the reception was Neville Taylor, a past Ohio State Elks president, and Mark Ratliff, the current state president of the Ohio Elks, along with friends and family of the new inductees.

Since its inception, Hillsboro Elks 361 has conducted many local community events and contributed more than $500,000 to local veteran, youth, senior citizen and other civic causes.

