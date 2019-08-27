Winners announced in July quilt show

Last month, the Country Quilters presented its annual Quilts of Highland County Quilt Show at Hillsboro High School. Publicity director/club member Nancy Sonner said it enjoyed the best attendance of any show, the largest number of quilts displayed and the most money raised in tickets sales from the quilt raffle.

“We just want to thank everyone in the community for supporting our show,” she said. “We’re already making plans for next year, so be looking for upcoming dates.”

The two-day event was held July 19-20, with one of the quilts raffled off to benefit the Hillsboro City Schools “Power Pack” program and the Highland County District Library.

She said the Country Quilters will donate $1,000 to the school’s Power Pack program and another $1,000 to Highland County District Library’s four — soon to be five — branches in support of its summer reading program.

The winner of the raffle quilt, which Sonner described as a modern day recreation of an old-fashioned crafted blanket called “Spice Embers,” quilted by Lori Gossett, was Bob Prosek.

Sonner described the raffle quilt as “a log cabin on point” with a small dedication tag on the back in memory of one of the club members, Janet Quigly, who passed away last September.

Alicia Rosenberg was the winner of the baby ensemble, with People’s Choice awards going to Arabella Shell for the large quilt, Karen Martin for both the hand-quilt and small quilt, and the machine quilted award going to Gary Hester.

She said the club featured another quilt, called a charity quilt, which will be given to a worthy organization such as the Southern Ohio Pregnancy Center or The American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life so that it can be part of their own fundraising activities.

