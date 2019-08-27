Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Aug. 26

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Justyn Osborne, 22, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear.

Gary Gall, 67, of Hillsboro, was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Alan Tapp, 79, of ,was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Warren Huffman, 19, of West Union, was cited for speed.

Tammy Carver, 53, of Hillsboro, was cited for speed.

ACCIDENTS

A report was received of a crash on Pea Ridge Road at North West Street. After an ’s investigation, it was determined that a vehicle operated by Destiny Hewitt, 24, of ,was stopped at the stop sign when a vehicle operated by Gary Gall, 67, of Hillsboro, was unable to stop in time and struck the Hewitt vehicle causing minor damage to both vehicles. No injuries were reported and one citation was issued.

A report was received of a crash, in the 1400 block of North High Street. After an officer’s investigation, it was determined that a vehicle operated by Martha Watkins, 69, of Hillsboro, was slowed in traffic for a vehicle in front of her when a vehicle operated by Alan Tapp, 79, of Highland, was unable to stop in time and struck the Watkins vehicle causing minor damage to both vehicles. No injuries were reported and one citation was issued.

A report was received of a crash on North West Street at Fenner Road. After an officer’s investigation, it was determined that a vehicle operated by Violet Shoemaker, 60, of Hillsboro, was stopped at the stop sign when a vehicle operated by Noah Gorman, 17, of ,was unable to stop in time and struck the Shoemaker vehicle causing minor damage to both vehicles. No injuries were reported and one citation was issued.

A report was received of a crash on North High Street in front of the Hillsboro Post Office. After an officer’s investigation, it was determined that a vehicle operated by Jessica Aber, 25, of Hillsboro, was southbound on North High Street when a vehicle operated by Bernice Tong, 79, of Hillsboro, backed from a parking space striking the Aber vehicle and causing minor damage to both vehicles. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.