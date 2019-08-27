One injured, power lines down in Tuesday crash

A Hillsboro woman was taken to Highland District Hospital in Hillsboro by Highland County North Joint Fire & Ambulance Districxt paramedics following a one-car accident Tuesday afternoon on U.S. Route 62, approximately one mile south of Samantha. The crash involved a late model Chevrolet Impala driven by Casey Carter, 21, Hillsboro, who was northbound on U.S. 62 around 4:45 p.m. Trooper Kyle Prose of the Wilmington Ohio State Highway Patrol Posat told The Times-Gazette that on approach to a curve at the 20-mile marker, Carter drove off the side of the roadway, shattered a utility pole and careened down an embankment before coming to rest near a small creek at 9745 U.S. 62. Carter was taken to HDH with minor injuries and for observation, Prose said. Northbound and southbound traffic was briefly halted to allow emergency personnel to manage the accident scene, which involved downed power lines. However, traffic flow was restored within minutes. Prose said the cause of the accident had not been determined and that the investigation was ongoing.

