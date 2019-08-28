Posted on by

Highland County 4-H Summer Judging


Pictured, from left, are Sam Hamilton, Sydney Hamilton, first place and Ohio State Fair representative Junior, Sew Fun, Highland County Poultry, Pigs & Lambs, Katherine Ogden and Jennie Ogden, Canine Commanders.

Submitted photo

Pictured, from left, are Brooklyn Baldwin, first place and State Fair Rep., Shopping Savvy Jr., Highland Harvesters; Anne Marie Ogden, Shopping Savvy Sr., Canine Commanders; Charlie Hauke, first place Sew Fun Jr. and State Fair Rep., All About Beef; Elizabeth Ogden, second place Sew Fun, Canine Commanders. Not pictured are Jaylea Akers, Sew Fun, Sr., State Fair Rep., Highland County Hooves & Hearts & More.


Submitted photo

Pictured are (front row, l-r) Anne Marie Ogden, 1st place and State Fair Rep, Ready, Set Sew Active!, Canine Commanders; Abby Atkinson 1st Place and State Fair Rep., Look Great for Less, Jr., Country Critters; Megan Knope, Look Great for Less, Sr.; Eden Edenfield, 1st place and State Fair, Terrific Tops, Highland’s Best; (back row, l-r) Kathryn Ogden, 1st place and State Fair Rep., Loungewear, Canine Commanders; Alana Miller, 1st place and State Fair Rep, Clothing for Middle School, Premier Showmen; Jayah Chaney, 1st Place and State Fair Rep., Designed by Me, Fantastics; Sydney Hamilton, 1st Place and State Fair Rep., Clother for High School & College, Highland County Poultry Pigs & Lambs.


Submitted photo

Pictured, from left, are Sydney Hamilton, 1st place Junior Clothing Test, Highland County Poultry, Pigs & Lambs; Kathryn Ogden, 2nd place Junior Clothing Test, Canine Commanders; Aubrey Baldwin, 3rd place, Junior Clothing Test, Highland Harvesters; Lana Grover, 1st place Senior Clothing Test, Marshall Jr. Farmers, Anne-Marie Ogden, 2nd place Senior Clothing Test, Canine Commanders; 3rd place Sara Newsome, 3rd place Senior Clothing Test, Fab Five.


Submitted photo

Pictured are (front row, l-r) Leah Robinson, 1st Place, Junior Clothing Skillathon, Marshall Jr. Farmers; Elizabeth Ogden, Canine Commanders 2nd place Junior Clothing Skillathon; Michelle Murphy, 3rd place Junior Clothing Skillathon, Fur, Feathers & Friends; Trinity Edenfield, 1st place Intermediate Clothing Skillathon, Highland’s Best; Sydney Hamilton, 2nd place Intermediate Clothing Skillathon, Highland County Poultry, Pigs and Lambs; (back row, l-r) Katie Cook, 3rd place Intermediate Clothing Skillathon, Greene Countrie Farmhands; Anne Marie Ogden, 1st place Senior Clothing Skillathon, Canine Commanders; Eden Edenfield, 2nd place Senior Clothing Skillathon; Highland’s Best; Kyah Chaney, 3rd place Senior Clothing Skillathon, Fantastics.


Submitted photo

