Dentist office served warrant

Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera said his office executed a search warrant Wednesday at the New Market Family Dentistry location. But officials were giving few other details.

Barrera said that in addition to officers from his office, representatives the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation, the Ohio State Dental Board, the State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy, and the Ohio Attorney General’s Office were at the scene.

The business is located at 4503 U.S. Route 62 and is owned by Dalton Thomas, the sheriff said.

The sheriff said no arrests were made, no charges were filed, and that he could not comment further. He referred further questions to the Attorney General’s Office. The Attorney General’s Office, in turn, referred questions to the Highland County Prosecutor’s Office.

Highland County Prosecutor Anneka Collins said Thursday that she could not comment on a pending investigation.

She said the investigation is ongoing.

Officials are shown Wednesday at the Family Dentistry location in New Market. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/08/web1_Family-Dentistry.jpg Officials are shown Wednesday at the Family Dentistry location in New Market. Submitted photo

Several entities involved, few details released