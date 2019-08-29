Teen driver in fatal crash now facing 10 charges

WILMINGTON — A teen driver whose two passengers died after a February crash now faces two possible separate trials in adult court.

Clayton Ramsden of Martinsville — who recently turned 17 but was 16 at the time of the crash — is out of jail on bond and was present at Wednesday’s hearing in Clinton County Common Pleas Court, where Judge John “Tim” Rudduck agreed to have two of the 10 charges — fourth-degree felony marijuana trafficking and fifth-degree felony marijuana possession — processed in a different case.

The decision was made due to the incident involving those charges occurring separately — on March 11 — from the other eight.

Ramsden’s other charges include four counts of second-dgree felony aggravated vehicular homicide; two counts of aggravated vehicular assault — third- fourth-degree felonies, respectively; and two counts of endangering a child — third- and fifth-degree felonies, respectively.

The charges stem from a four-vehicle crash on Feb. 18 that resulted in the death of Wendy Brewer, 20, of Wilmington, and her 14-month-old daughter, Ariella, who were passengers in a vehicle driven by Ramsden.

The accident occurred near the National Weather Service facility on SR 134. Both the mother and daughter were pronounced dead at the scene by Clinton County coroner staff.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) which investigated the crash, Ramsden was operating a Chevrolet Cavalier and was heading south on SR 134 when he attempted to pass a Chevrolet Equinox driven by 63-year-old Daniel Mayo, a New Vienna minister. The Cavalier then struck the Equinox from behind, went left of center, and struck head-on a northbound Buick Century driven by Zachary Russell, 24, of Wilmington, the OSHP reported.

The Cavalier then was struck by a second northbound vehicle, a Ford Taurus. The Cavalier caught fire and was completely engulfed, stated the OSHP. Ramsden was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight where he initially was listed in critical condition.

Ramsden will face adult penalties if convicted in adult court, according to Danielle Sollars, Assistant Clinton County Prosecutors.

Both cases are scheduled for a motion to suppress hearing on Sept. 24.

