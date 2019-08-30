One-car Friday crash snaps utility pole

A one-car crash Friday afternoon snapped a utility pole in half at the intersection of South High Street and West Lilley Avenue in Hillsboro, sending the driver to Highland District Hospital for observation and causing moderate damage to her vehicle. A late model Kia Sorrento was southbound on South High Street when the driver went off the right side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. Emergency personnel from the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District and the Hillsboro Police Department were on the scene within minutes of the crash, which happened at 3:15 p.m. Northbound traffic was diverted onto East Lilley Avenue while southbound traffic was detoured at Ponderosa onto Uhrig Street. Traffic was backed up on northbound U.S. Route 62 to well beyond Hillsboro Elementary School. The identity of the driver and circumstances of the collision were not known due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

A one-car crash Friday afternoon snapped a utility pole in half at the intersection of South High Street and West Lilley Avenue in Hillsboro, sending the driver to Highland District Hospital for observation and causing moderate damage to her vehicle. A late model Kia Sorrento was southbound on South High Street when the driver went off the right side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. Emergency personnel from the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District and the Hillsboro Police Department were on the scene within minutes of the crash, which happened at 3:15 p.m. Northbound traffic was diverted onto East Lilley Avenue while southbound traffic was detoured at Ponderosa onto Uhrig Street. Traffic was backed up on northbound U.S. Route 62 to well beyond Hillsboro Elementary School. The identity of the driver and circumstances of the collision were not known due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.