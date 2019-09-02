Opeing day at the Highland County Fair

Hillsboro youngsters Connor Yochum, left, and Brianna Foxx share a chuckle Sunday at the 2019 Highland County Fair.

Evelyn Roehm and Josie Pfeiffer, left, the 2019 Highland County Lamb and Wool princesses, talk with Aubrey McKenzie shortly after she was crowned fair queen Sunday evening.

Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette

