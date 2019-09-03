Highland County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff Donnie Barrera reports for the week of Aug. 26 to Sept. 1, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office received 323 911 calls, answered 118 requests for service, dispatched 134 fire and EMS runs, took 28 offense reports and investigated one traffic crash.

The sheriff’s office received an alarm activation at a business in the 300 block of West Main Street in Leesburg at 1:23 a.m. on Aug. 26. A deputy checked the business. Everything was found to be secure.

On Aug. 27 at 9:59 a.m. the sheriff’s office received a third-party call reporting a domestic disturbance at a residence on Blue Ribbon Road. A deputy responded to the residence and interviewed the male and female involved. The dispute was verbal in nature and neither party showed any evidence of a physical altercation. The male half left the residence. No charges were filed.

At 11:35 a.m. on Aug. 29, a Rainsboro resident came to the Highland County Justice Center to report a theft. The victim discovered several jewelry items missing after returning home from a hospital stay. A deputy took an offense report and began an investigation. A suspect has been identified in connection with the theft and charges are pending.

On Aug. 30 at 11:37 a.m. a deputy was dispatched to a Hill Road residence to investigate a theft complaint. The victim called the sheriff’s office after realizing someone had stolen her cell phone during a yard sale. A description of the suspects and their vehicle led deputies to their location. GPS technology confirmed the location of the stolen cell phone. The phone was recovered and returned to the rightful owner. Theft charges were filed on Tina L. Brockman, 46, of Hillsboro.

On Sept. 1 at 10 a.m. a business owner called the sheriff’s office to report a van belonging to his business had been stolen from the 600 block of John Street. A deputy met with the complainant and an offense report was taken. It was believed the vehicle was taken by employees without the owner’s permission. The van was recovered later that day by the Liberty Township Police Department in Trumbull County.