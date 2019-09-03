U.S. Marshals Service visits wrong residence

What appeared to be law enforcement officials carrying out some type of bust last Friday in Lynchburg turned out to be a case of a mistaken place of residence.

The Times-Gazette received reports last Friday of unmarked cars in the village and officers holding a battering ram at a Main Street residence in Lynchburg around 7 a.m. But a spokesperson for the U.S. Marshals Service said Tuesday that officers were attempting to serve a Fayette County warrant to a former Lynchburg resident.

However, the U.S. Marshals Service said, the resident in question no longer lives at the address in Lynchburg where they were looking.

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office and Lynchburg Police Department both said their officers were not involved in the incident.

