Farms in the Fairview area will be highlighted during the sixth annual Highland County Farm Tour, co-hosted by the Highland County Farm Bureau and the Highland Soil and Water Conservation District.

The tour will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. It is free to the public, and a free lunch will be provided for those who preregister by Sept. 9.

”This year the tour will highlight farms in the Fairview area that will feature updated technology from the steel roofing and siding specialists at Higgins, learn how to manage a bee hive from the Stroud family, and visit a beautiful pond site at the Bonnie Burchwell farm to learn important pond management skills,” Pam Bushelman, district operations manager for the Highland SWCD, said in a news release. “The goal of this collorabitive event is to provide opportunities for the community to learn new advanced techniques and interact with others. It will be an educational day to see how others have incorporated unique projects to sustain their operation.”

Those taking part in the tour should meeet at Higgns Construction and Supply Company, 3801 U.S. Route 50, west of Hillsboro. Visitors will park there, ride a trailer to the other locations, then be brought back to their vehicles.

Visit www.highlandswcd.com/events.html or call the Highland SWCD office at 937-393-1922, ext. 3, to register.

A pond at the Bonnie Burchwell farm near Fairview is shown in this picture. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/09/web1_Farm-Tour-pic.jpg A pond at the Bonnie Burchwell farm near Fairview is shown in this picture. Submitted photo

Sixth annual event is free to the public