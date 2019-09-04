Posted on by

Scenes from the 2019 Highland County Fair


Cheyenne Harris and Brad Chaney of Hillsboro look for the creatures hidden in a model train exhibit.

Cheyenne Harris and Brad Chaney of Hillsboro look for the creatures hidden in a model train exhibit.


Tate Erkenbrecher | The Times-Gazette

Army SPC John Caskey, home on leave, enjoys the fair with his son, Michael, before his pending deployment to Europe later this month.


Tate Erkenbrecher | The Times-Gazette

Alexis Page, a sophomore at Fairfield High School, works in the FFA booth.


Tate Erkenbrecher | The Times-Gazette

Jordan Williamson of Hillsboro enjoys a snack during her last year showing pigs.


Tate Erkenbrecher | The Times-Gazette

The Horick twins, Grady and Liam, have fun at the 4-H Commodity Carnival with instructor Danielle Combs.


Tate Erkenbrecher | The Times-Gazette

Kendell Dean of Hillsboro hangs out with her cattle.


Tate Erkenbrecher | The Times-Gazette

Dawson Osborn of Lynchburg prepares his cattle for the day.


Tate Erkenbrecher | The Times-Gazette

Rocky is a volunteer that will be helping people at the fair get around all week.


Tate Erkenbrecher | The Times-Gazette

The Stratton sisters, Renee and Breanna, and their cousin, Amber Woods, pose with their miniature pony.


Tate Erkenbrecher | The Times-Gazette

Cheyenne Harris and Brad Chaney of Hillsboro look for the creatures hidden in a model train exhibit.

Army SPC John Caskey, home on leave, enjoys the fair with his son, Michael, before his pending deployment to Europe later this month.

Alexis Page, a sophomore at Fairfield High School, works in the FFA booth.

Jordan Williamson of Hillsboro enjoys a snack during her last year showing pigs.

The Horick twins, Grady and Liam, have fun at the 4-H Commodity Carnival with instructor Danielle Combs.

Kendell Dean of Hillsboro hangs out with her cattle.

Dawson Osborn of Lynchburg prepares his cattle for the day.

Rocky is a volunteer that will be helping people at the fair get around all week.

The Stratton sisters, Renee and Breanna, and their cousin, Amber Woods, pose with their miniature pony.

Cheyenne Harris and Brad Chaney of Hillsboro look for the creatures hidden in a model train exhibit.
https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/09/web1_DSC_0792.jpgCheyenne Harris and Brad Chaney of Hillsboro look for the creatures hidden in a model train exhibit. Tate Erkenbrecher | The Times-Gazette

Army SPC John Caskey, home on leave, enjoys the fair with his son, Michael, before his pending deployment to Europe later this month.
https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/09/web1_DSC_0791.jpgArmy SPC John Caskey, home on leave, enjoys the fair with his son, Michael, before his pending deployment to Europe later this month. Tate Erkenbrecher | The Times-Gazette

Alexis Page, a sophomore at Fairfield High School, works in the FFA booth.
https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/09/web1_DSC_0785.jpgAlexis Page, a sophomore at Fairfield High School, works in the FFA booth. Tate Erkenbrecher | The Times-Gazette

Jordan Williamson of Hillsboro enjoys a snack during her last year showing pigs.
https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/09/web1_DSC_0783.jpgJordan Williamson of Hillsboro enjoys a snack during her last year showing pigs. Tate Erkenbrecher | The Times-Gazette

The Horick twins, Grady and Liam, have fun at the 4-H Commodity Carnival with instructor Danielle Combs.
https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/09/web1_DSC_0794.jpgThe Horick twins, Grady and Liam, have fun at the 4-H Commodity Carnival with instructor Danielle Combs. Tate Erkenbrecher | The Times-Gazette

Kendell Dean of Hillsboro hangs out with her cattle.
https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/09/web1_DSC_0778.jpgKendell Dean of Hillsboro hangs out with her cattle. Tate Erkenbrecher | The Times-Gazette

Dawson Osborn of Lynchburg prepares his cattle for the day.
https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/09/web1_DSC_0776.jpgDawson Osborn of Lynchburg prepares his cattle for the day. Tate Erkenbrecher | The Times-Gazette

Rocky is a volunteer that will be helping people at the fair get around all week.
https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/09/web1_DSC_0768.jpgRocky is a volunteer that will be helping people at the fair get around all week. Tate Erkenbrecher | The Times-Gazette

The Stratton sisters, Renee and Breanna, and their cousin, Amber Woods, pose with their miniature pony.
https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/09/web1_DSC_0800.jpgThe Stratton sisters, Renee and Breanna, and their cousin, Amber Woods, pose with their miniature pony. Tate Erkenbrecher | The Times-Gazette