Scenes from the 2019 Highland County Fair

Cheyenne Harris and Brad Chaney of Hillsboro look for the creatures hidden in a model train exhibit.

Army SPC John Caskey, home on leave, enjoys the fair with his son, Michael, before his pending deployment to Europe later this month.

Alexis Page, a sophomore at Fairfield High School, works in the FFA booth.

Jordan Williamson of Hillsboro enjoys a snack during her last year showing pigs.

The Horick twins, Grady and Liam, have fun at the 4-H Commodity Carnival with instructor Danielle Combs.

Kendell Dean of Hillsboro hangs out with her cattle.

Dawson Osborn of Lynchburg prepares his cattle for the day.

Rocky is a volunteer that will be helping people at the fair get around all week.

The Stratton sisters, Renee and Breanna, and their cousin, Amber Woods, pose with their miniature pony.