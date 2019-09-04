Scenes from the 2019 Highland County Fair

Cheyenne Harris and Brad Chaney of Hillsboro look for the creatures hidden in a model train exhibit.
Tate Erkenbrecher | The Times-Gazette
Army SPC John Caskey, home on leave, enjoys the fair with his son, Michael, before his pending deployment to Europe later this month.
Alexis Page, a sophomore at Fairfield High School, works in the FFA booth.
Jordan Williamson of Hillsboro enjoys a snack during her last year showing pigs.
The Horick twins, Grady and Liam, have fun at the 4-H Commodity Carnival with instructor Danielle Combs.
Kendell Dean of Hillsboro hangs out with her cattle.
Dawson Osborn of Lynchburg prepares his cattle for the day.
Rocky is a volunteer that will be helping people at the fair get around all week.
The Stratton sisters, Renee and Breanna, and their cousin, Amber Woods, pose with their miniature pony.
